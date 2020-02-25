Byron Pitts, co-anchor of ABC News' "Nightline," will be the featured speaker for the Salvation Army's annual D.J.'s Hero Awards. 

The awards luncheon is May 5 at CHI Health Center. 

D.J.’s Hero Awards are named for D.J. Sokol, who died from cancer in 1999 when he was 18 years old. His parents, David and Peggy Sokol, honor their son with the awards, and recognize deserving high school seniors from across Nebraska who receive the scholarships. Winners are chosen for their resilience, perseverance and courage when overcoming adversity.

In his 20-plus year career, Pitts has won multiple Emmys. Prior to joining ABC News in 2013, he worked for CBS News and authored his memoir, "Step Out on Nothing."

At the luncheon in May, he will share some of the challenges he encountered growing up, including struggles with illiteracy and a speech impediment. 

The Salvation Army is still seeking nominations for the 2020 awards. Nomination forms are available at most high school guidance offices, online at salarmyomaha.org or by calling 402-898-5906. Nominations are due March 9. 

