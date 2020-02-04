LINCOLN — Stung by the potential loss of jobs via corporate takeovers of big-time employers like First Data and TD Ameritrade, Nebraska's business leaders are striking back.
The Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce is among the business groups asking state lawmakers to enact new tax incentives to retain jobs at such acquired firms.
The so-called Key Employer and Jobs Retention Act would grant companies up to $40 million in state tax credits, over 10 years, if they retained 90% of the employees at such firms.
Omaha is bracing for the fallout from the purchase of First Data, an Omaha-born company, by Milwaukee-based Fiserv, which puts an estimated 5,500 jobs at risk. The pending purchase of another Omaha-spawned firm, TD Ameritrade, puts another 2,300 local jobs in limbo.
David Brown, CEO of the Greater Omaha Chamber, said Tuesday that the retention act would give Nebraska something to offer companies that are acquiring Nebraska firms to convince them to keep jobs and operations here, and potentially to expand.
“Whether it’s Cabela’s and what happened to Sidney or Fiserv acquiring First Data or Schwab trying to buy TD (Ameritrade), just fill in the blank," Brown said. "This gives us a tool to work with companies that have been acquired, to work with the acquiring company and say, ‘Here’s an incentive to stay and grow.’ ”
The retention act would be new for Nebraska, which awards its current tax incentives only after companies prove they've met thresholds for new investment and creation of new jobs. But Brown said that some other states, Illinois and Wisconsin among them, currently offer incentives for keeping jobs in their state.
The idea, which was included in a 122-page amendment filed last week, is already generating some pushback.
"We are concerned that this clause would set a precedent that a company can simply threaten to leave Nebraska and we'll throw millions at them, leaving average Nebraskans to pick up the tab," said Renee Fry of the Open Sky Policy Institute, a Lincoln-based think tank.
Fry said her group is also worried about how doling out new tax breaks might impact funding for other state priorities, such as education and health care, that are important to the state’s economy.
A public hearing on the retention proposal is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at the State Capitol. The retention act is being introduced as an amendment to a proposed replacement for the state's main business incentive program, the ImagiNE Act, which awaits debate in the 2020 legislative session.
The ImagiNE Act, or Legislative Bill 720, failed to advance last year amid questions about its cost in lost tax revenue and whether it targeted high-enough paying jobs. It was also held hostage politically, with some senators refusing to advance LB 720 until a property tax relief proposal was passed.
A public hearing on the amendment is being held because it makes a substantive change to the ImagiNE Act. Brown said that the Key Employer and Jobs Retention Act was not included in the original ImagiNE Act a year ago because of the timing — the acquisition of First Data was announced in January 2019, and the pending purchase of TD Ameritrade became public in November.
The purchase of First Data became final in July, impacting 5,500 jobs in Omaha and Lincoln. Messages left with Fiserv officials to determine the current level of employment and whether tax incentives would impact job numbers were not immediately answered Tuesday evening.
Brown said that Nebraska currently lacks any incentives it can offer the purchaser of a Nebraska firm to maintain workers in the Cornhusker State. If it did, he said the state might have been able to keep more jobs in the state after Cabela's was purchased by Missouri-based Bass Pro Shops. Perhaps only 300 Cabela's jobs remain in Sidney, Nebraska, where up to 2,000 employees once worked in the company's corporate headquarters.
"We have some very large employers in Omaha and Lincoln that could easily be targets of acquisition, and if acquired, we would not have any tools to keep employees here," Brown said.
“I would rather our companies be the acquirer and not the acquiree," he added. "But this is going to happen and that’s the market we’re in, so our job is to make sure we’re ready for it."
It was not immediately clear what the fiscal impact would be if another program — one to retain jobs — was added to the ImagiNE Act. Currently, LB 720 requires a fiscal review if it's projected to hand out more than $125 million in tax credits in a year. Brown said the tax credits to retain jobs would just become part of those expenses, and not an added expense.
Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.
Henry is a general assignment reporter, but his specialty is deep dives into state issues and public policy. He's also into the numbers behind a story, yet to meet a spreadsheet he didn't like. Follow him on Twitter @HenryCordes. Phone: 402-444-1130.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.