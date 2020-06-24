Burke High School graduate Grace Loux is proud of her alma mater, including its diversity — as of last fall, black and Hispanic students made up more than 41% of the student body.
But Loux, who is 17 and white, said her heart broke when she recently read a Burke student newspaper editorial about the school’s namesake, former Superintendent Harry A. Burke.
Burke led what’s now called the Omaha Public Schools from 1946 to 1962 — an era before the district was forced to integrate in the mid-1970s after seven black parents successfully sued for the right to send their children to integrated schools.
During Burke’s tenure, he and the district were criticized for discriminatory hiring practices related to black educators, including not assigning black teachers to high schools, placing black teachers only in majority-black schools and hiring white teachers over more qualified black candidates, a World-Herald review of newspaper stories from the time shows.
“Harry A. Burke’s name is not representing the school well,” Loux said.
She’s now seeking to rename the school and has started a Change.org petition, which had nearly 1,000 signatures Tuesday afternoon. At least one OPS board member has expressed interest in discussing a name change.
Jeremy Maskel, an OPS spokesman, said in an email that the district has been contacted about changing Burke High School’s name. He said the district is primarily focused on responsibly starting school in the fall.
“The diversity of our student body, staff and community is our greatest strength. We are currently creating spaces for students to come together and talk, where we will listen to their thoughts on current events and their experiences in our community,” Maskel said in a statement.
The scrutiny of Burke High’s namesake comes amid renewed debate over public statues, the names of public buildings and who deserves to be honored in public spaces as America struggles with how to address racial injustice and equality. Several cities across the country are currently debating schools named for presidents, former governors, Confederate generals and other prominent figures.
During Harry Burke’s tenure as superintendent, he was praised for being a hard worker with a good understanding of curricula, student instruction and how to manage the district’s finances.
When Burke High was dedicated in November 1967 — five years after Harry Burke’s death — he was lauded by a school board member “as the person most responsible for pulling a debt-ridden, decaying school system to its feet and propelling it ahead,” according to a World-Herald story from the time.
But Burke also faced criticism.
In May 1947, he met with a group at Zion Baptist Church, a black church off North 24th Street, to discuss opportunities for black teachers, according to a story about the meeting published in The Omaha Star.
“Dr. Burke stated in his talk that colored teachers were placed in schools to teach colored children because there was a feeling that the colored teachers understood the colored children better than they did white children,” the story recounted.
Burke apparently did not answer a question about why white teachers, then, were being placed in predominantly black schools.
“In essence, this leaves those listening to believe that our educational leadership still believes in and supports white supremacy,” the Star asserted in its story.
In October 1959, Burke pushed back against criticisms of discriminatory hiring practices during a speech to a parent-teacher group, according to an Oct. 6, 1959, article in The World-Herald.
The hiring of teachers should be a “highly selective process,” Burke said, charging that accusations of discrimination were being raised “by applicants who were rejected because of inadequate preparation and credentials.”
Burke also suggested that the school district was “the only public agency in the community” that provided employment to black people, according to the story.
A few weeks later, a local civil rights group called the DePorres Club announced, and then canceled, a protest outside Burke’s home near 51st Street and Happy Hollow Boulevard. The group had staged other protests in the city to push the district to place black teachers in high schools, World-Herald archives show.
“He was very much identified as being an opponent of hiring black teachers,” said David Bristow, editor of Nebraska History Magazine — a publication by History Nebraska, the state historical society.
The late Herbert C. Rhodes, a North Omaha cattleman and entrepreneur who fought racial segregation at the Peony Park swimming pool in the 1960s, was more blunt in his opinion of Burke’s time as superintendent.
Bristow interviewed Rhodes for a 2009 story published in the Reader. In it, Rhodes said Burke “’proclaimed that as long as he was superintendent, there would not be a black educator in the school system, other than the two schools that served the black community.” He also asserted that Burke was opposed to having black teachers in positions of authority involving white children.
Yet in 1950, Burke received an award from the Urban League “for outstanding work in improving race relations and bettering the condition of the Negro,” The Omaha Star reported at the time.
He was recognized in part for increasing the number of black teachers in the district from two to 20, according to the Star story.
In the 1970s, the question of whether qualified black teachers were being discriminated against arose as part of a Justice Department lawsuit against the district over integration.
In the spring of 1974, a former Urban League official testified that he was told in 1959 by Burke and two other administrators that black teachers “had to be assigned to predominantly black schools to stave off opposition from white parents and white faculty members,” The World-Herald reported at the time.
S.L. “Sandy” Perry, a black man who served as an Urban League secretary from 1959 to 1961, testified about a school board meeting he had attended at which 10 white teachers with no experience or college degrees were hired over five black teachers — with degrees — who had been recommended by the Urban League. School board policy at the time stated that hires must be made solely on an applicant’s qualifications, The World-Herald reported.
Perry, during testimony, described a meeting he had with Burke at the time at which Burke “verified he had hired teachers without college degrees and experience and that he felt that he sometimes got better teachers that way.”
“‘He also (felt) that he couldn’t assign black teachers to other neighborhoods for the reason there might be resistance in the neighborhood or on the faculty in the other schools,’ ” Perry was quoted as saying.
After years of legal proceedings, a federal judge in 1976 approved an integration plan that involved mandatory reassignment of some students and a voluntary high school busing program.
The district ended busing in 1999 and replaced it with a system of primarily neighborhood schools and magnet schools.
Harry Burke died while still superintendent in April 1962. Burke High School, near 120th Street and West Dodge Road, opened its doors in September 1967 and was officially dedicated a few months later. It was the first new public high school built in the Omaha district since 1926.
Current OPS board member Ben Perlman said he thinks a conversation about Burke High’s namesake is “long overdue.”
Perlman said he tried to initiate a similar discussion two years ago about Morton Magnet Middle School but couldn’t find support from fellow board members. That middle school is named for J. Sterling Morton, the founder of Arbor Day who advocated for slavery in Nebraska.
Perlman said he was familiar with only some of the quotes and ideas attributed to Harry Burke, but he said he has no reason to doubt their authenticity.
“If they are accurate, then I don’t think that his name should be on an OPS building,” Perlman said.
Loux, who graduated in May, said she’d like the high school to be named after current Superintendent Cheryl Logan, who is black, or Lucinda Gamble, who in 1895 became the district’s first black teacher. Loux said she has emailed OPS board members about her concerns.
An OPS board policy prohibits naming buildings or facilities after someone living or anyone who hasn’t been dead for 10 years. The board must approve all OPS building and facility names.
World-Herald researcher Sheritha Jones contributed to this report.
Reece covers Sarpy County for The World-Herald. He's a born-and-raised Nebraskan and UNL grad who spent time in Oklahoma and Virginia before returning home. Follow him on Twitter @reecereports. Phone: 402-444-1127
