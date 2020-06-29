davisgloballights

The patriotic display wraps around the southwestern corner of the Davis Global Center building on the northeast corner of 42nd and Leavenworth Streets.

 UNMC

People can see a patriotic light show on the outside of the Davis Global Center on the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus through Sunday.

The building will display LED lights and graphics to celebrate the Fourth of July.

The display is embedded in the William Zahner Art Wall, which wraps around the southwestern corner of the building near the northeast corner of 42nd and Leavenworth Streets.

The light show, which lasts for seven minutes, will cycle throughout the night, UNMC officials said.

