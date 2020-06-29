People can see a patriotic light show on the outside of the Davis Global Center on the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus through Sunday. The building will display LED lights and graphics to celebrate the Fourth of July. The display is embedded in the William Zahner Art Wall, which wraps around the southwestern corner of the building near the northeast corner of 42nd and Leavenworth Streets. The light show, which lasts for seven minutes starting at 9 nightly, will cycle throughout the night, UNMC officials said.Our best staff photos of May 2020
Cleanup
Flowers
Catching Air
Protest
Baseball is back
Juneteenth
Juneteenth
Juneteenth
Ball Hawk
Hello Teddy
CWS Silent
Lake Walk
Sun
Remember
New Paint
You will not beat Nebraska
LGBTQA
Black Lives Matter
Miss you CWS
Rally
Protest
Hug
Rally
Fire
Police
Protest
Protest
Protester
Protest
Police
Tear Gas
Police
Protests
March
Protests
Flower
Protests
Flowers
Protester
Protests
Sen. Ernie Chambers
March
Mural
March
Rally
March
Rally
March
Rally
Rally
Zoo
Black Lives Matter
Rainbow
Splash Pad
— From staff reports
