Lee Enterprises announced Wednesday that it is buying the Berkshire Hathaway newspaper operations, including The Omaha World-Herald.
Kevin Mowbray, president and chief executive officer of Lee Enterprises, said Berkshire Hathaway will finance all debt. The deal adds 31 local daily news publications to the company's holdings.
In 2018, Lee Enterprises, which is based in Davenport, Iowa, announced it would take over management of The World-Herald and other papers that had been assembled into the BH Media Group.
Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway’s chairman and CEO, said, “My partner Charlie Munger and I have known and admired the Lee organization for over 40 years. They have delivered exceptional performance managing BH Media’s newspapers and continue to outpace the industry in digital market share and revenue.
"We had zero interest in selling the group to anyone else for one simple reason: We believe that Lee is best positioned to manage through the industry’s challenges."
A press release from Lee Enterprises said Lee is acquiring BH Media Group’s publications and The Buffalo News for $140 million in cash.
The deal ends local ownership of The World-Herald, which was founded in 1889.
"Berkshire Hathaway is providing approximately $576 million in long-term financing to Lee at a 9% annual rate," the press release reads. "The proceeds from the Berkshire financing will be used to pay for the acquisition, refinance Lee’s approximately $400 million of existing debt and provide enough cash on Lee’s balance sheet to allow for the termination of Lee’s revolving credit facility. Subsequent to the deal closing, Berkshire Hathaway will be Lee’s sole lender," according to the press release.
In the 2018 account of the agreement putting Lee in charge of the management of BH Media, World-Herald reporter Steve Jordon noted that BH Media accounted for a tiny fraction of Berkshire Hathaway’s $242 billion in revenue.
BH Media’s holdings also include the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, along with dailies in North Platte, Kearney and Grand Island.
Lee owns the Lincoln Journal Star. Its portfolio includes properties in St. Louis; Madison, Wisconsin; Davenport, Iowa; Billings, Montana; Bloomington, Illinois; and Tucson, Arizona.
The addition of the BH Media newspapers will increase Lee's portfolio of daily papers from 50 to 81, and it will nearly double its audience size.
Mary Junck, Lee’s chairman, said, “This is a compelling and transformative transaction for Lee. It both refinances our long-term debt on attractive terms and provides new revenue opportunities as well as operational synergies across an expanded portfolio.
"We have enjoyed a strong, long-term relationship with Berkshire Hathaway, which has been a significant investor across our capital structure for years. As manager of BH Media for the past 18 months, we have developed a deep knowledge of these properties and tremendous respect for their operators. We know first-hand the power this acquisition brings for further accelerating our industry-leading digital revenue growth while maintaining our focus on delivering high-quality local news.
"We look forward to capturing the tremendous value of this transaction for readers, advertisers and shareholders.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(9) comments
Sad day for Omaha, this is the end of about 135 years of local ownership.
This development has been coming for a while, but it's bad for people that want to really know what's going on in the entire State. "News" will be strained through a sieve of Republican talking points, and it's hard to imagine that news from anywhere west of Lincoln will get published. Both newspapers already do a weak job of covering rural Nebraska and agriculture, the State's number one industry, but we'll hear a lot more about all the prosperity in Omaha. The OWH had already shrunk to the point that it resembled weekly small town newspapers. The only difference was that it was published everyday. Like a small town weekly, it's all local sports, crime, local business promotions, and puff-piece press releases that are more like advertising. The days of quality local investigative journalism into politics, or economics are probably over.
"It's hard to imagine that news from anywhere west of Lincoln will get published." That has been the case for many years already, and it is not west of Lincoln, it is west of Highway 31. Here in Kearney, two more juvenile offenders escaped last night from the Kearney Youth Rehabilitation and Training Center. Do you think that will ever see the light of day in the OWH? Ha! Nebraska citizens used to enjoy having a newspaper--the Omaha World Herald-- that covered the entire state. I used to travel the entire state, and no matter where I was, I could always find the day's Omaha World Herald. It is the primary reason there is a growing disconnect between the OWH and citizens in the rest of the state west of Highway 31.
Since you have no use for "Republican talking points", you should subscribe to the Arizona Republic which is Phoenix's newspaper. It is as liberal as the Washington Post and the New York Times. I can assure you the Omaha World Herald is a good newspaper. However, if you ever thought Buffet was going to retain the OWH, I have some beach front property for sale in Iowa.
OWH never reported anything covering rural Nebraska. Like all liberals they are ashamed and embarrassed of rural Nebraska. Get a clue.
As an executive in the media business, this is a ridiculous statement. The OWH nowhere near resembles a "weekly small town newspapers." The OWH was at a stronger point when it was the only employee owned newspaper in America. They made the choice to sell out to BH and I clearly remember many of the staff members overjoyed with the purchase. They had papa Warren to take care of them now! Well, that hasn't worked out anywhere near as they planned. The OWH is often overlooked, but is one of the better media properties in the country. It is held in high regard throughout the industry. I can't help but think though that they wish they had remained employee owned. If it were any other company making the sales pitch, I don't think the employees would have voted to sell, but they were charmed by the idea of having protection from BH that never really happened.
If you’re worried about news being “strained through a sieve of Republican talking points,” read the left-leaning Lincoln Journal-Star, long owned by Lee Enterprises. I fully expect a shift left by the OWH now.
Dying industry. Liberals have ruined another great American institution.
What a ignorant comment. Maybe one could argue with the internet and access to media in real time versus the next day was what killed the paper.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.