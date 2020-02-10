Forget the Tesla.
The latest must-have for a niche group of automobile consumers is not electric, not the least bit sleek and certainly not new. Arguably, this sought-after set of wheels, the old Chevy Astro, has all the cachet today of a hearse. (Ask any eighth-grader if she’d want you pulling up to her school curb in the old, boxy minivan. She might text you a vomit emoji and ask if her Tesla-driving uncle can come instead.)
But two Omaha men have professed love for this retro vehicle, which went out of production in 2005. And they are pushing General Motors to bring it back.
Django Greenblatt-Seay and Brian Ayers, a pair of communications professionals and avowed Astro fans, have launched a campaign to get General Motors to revive the Astro. In October, the two launched a website, petition and Instagram account. On Wednesday, they published an open letter to GM’s CEO Mary Barra.
Although the campaign with its 1980s-style graphics was begun on a lark, the two view it now as the buzzer-beater shot you take because you might just make it.
Yes, it’s quixotic to try to persuade a carmaker in this electric, driverless era to dial back the clock.
Still, they believe there’s a market for the minivans whose boxy shape, roomy interior and versatility are popular with tradesmen and road trippers. Plus, the Astro is one of the few minivans on the road with rear-wheel or all-wheel drive, features that are helpful on road trips and snowy Omaha hills. Proof of this market, they say, is in the following they got after launching the campaign. Their Instagram site has more than 600 followers, their petition gathered almost 1,500 signatures and they keep hearing from other Astro soulmates who sing the minivan’s praises.
These stories include the Bolingbrook, Illinois, man who drives his grandmother’s 1994 Astro with 300,000 miles on it to work. Or the woman who turned her Astro into a camper and drove from North Carolina to California to live in it.
Car & Driver picked up the story last month. Django and Brian are hoping that the more people hear about their quest, the more they can share the Astro love and maybe even find a few. They are in the market for two.
Django, who sold his 1999 Astro to Brian, wants another one. Brian wants a second Astro to give as a gift to a deserving Astro campaign follower with the right story.
Unofficially, the Astro campaign began in 2015 when Django bought a white 1999 Chevy Astro from a Volvo dealership in Omaha. He paid $3,000 for the van, which had 90,000 miles.
Django spent a day tearing out carpet and seats. He installed a wood floor, replaced the front passenger seat with a swivel chair and built a bed, a desk and a solar panel for a battery that could charge a laptop or run a fan during humid Nebraska nights.
He took the Astro all over the United States: To the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah, where the Astro got stuck and he shelled out $600 for a tow; to Lake Powell in Arizona; to South Dakota’s Badlands, where he proposed to his wife, Jailyn Hagaman.
Django loved that Astro except for one thing: He wanted a higher ceiling and bought himself a 2016 Ford Transit. He sold the Astro in 2017 to his buddy, Brian, for $1,500. It had 110,000 miles.
Brian was thrilled. He also took a girlfriend to the Badlands in it . Jennie became his wife, and they just had their first child, a son named for a lake they visited on that trip: Sylvan.
Django, however, had remorse. The Ford replacement van was newer and taller but handled the way most vans and minivans do on Omaha’s hills in the snow: terrible. (I can vouch for this personally as the owner of a 2007 Honda Odyssey.)
Django wanted an Astro again and tapped Brian to help him find one.
The two have been friends since 2005, the last year the Astro rolled off the assembly line in Baltimore.
They met at a Gretna gym. Django then was writing and taking photographs for the Plattsmouth Journal. Brian was doing the same for the Papillion Times. They helped each other with stories and photos and later played softball together. They left journalism to work in corporate communications (Django, Union Pacific) and public relations (Brian, a local firm).
Now 38 and 41, respectively, Django and Brian have settled down. But that doesn’t mean they’ve lost that Astro feeling. The two like to roadtrip together down L Street looking for the unicorn: A Chevy Astro with low mileage.
The way this search has been going, they figure it would be a lot easier if GM would just start making them again.
General Motors has not responded to the pair or to me, when I reached out for comment. But maybe there’s an inventor out there who is hearing a cry for boxy, versatile, all-wheel drive. Maybe this inventor could make it run on garbage instead of gas or make it fly or make it so cool-looking that your eighth-grader would beg to ride in it.
There doesn’t need to be a limit, as my old Latin teacher taught. When the Chevy Astro was popular, I was in Latin class learning, among other things, the saying, ad astra per aspera. Through hardships, to the stars. To Django and Brian, I’ll paraphrase Sister Rosaria: Ad Astro!
