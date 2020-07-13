A boy on a bicycle was critically injured when he was struck by a Ram pickup truck in a northwest Omaha intersection.
The 12-year-old boy was not wearing a helmet and had followed another youth into the intersection, police said. The truck, which police say had a green light, was driven by an 80-year-old Omaha man.
The first youth had a green light, but by the time the second boy went through, the light had changed, police said.
The collision was reported about 4 p.m.
The boy was part of a group of cyclists who were going east on Boyd Street. The pickup truck was going north.
The boy was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy and later transferred to the Nebraska Medical Center. He was being treated for head and chest injuries, according to police.
The crash remains under investigation.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.