A boy on a bicycle was critically injured when he was struck by a Ram pickup truck in a northwest Omaha intersection.

The 12-year-old boy was not wearing a helmet and had followed another youth into the intersection, police said. The truck, which police say had a green light, was driven by an 80-year-old Omaha man.

The first youth had a green light, but by the time the second boy went through, the light had changed, police said.

The collision was reported about 4 p.m.

The boy was part of a group of cyclists who were going east on Boyd Street. The pickup truck was going north.

The boy was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy and later transferred to the Nebraska Medical Center. He was being treated for head and chest injuries, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

