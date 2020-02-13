A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the Wednesday night shooting death of a 15-year-old inside a home near 35th and Hamilton Streets.
Police found Sylas Lieb, 15, dead in the home at 1405 N. 35th St. Officers were called to the address about 7:15 p.m.
The 14-year-old was booked into the Douglas County Youth Center on suspicion of manslaughter.
