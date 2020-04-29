We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The Berkshire Hathaway shareholders’ meeting represents one of the biggest sales weekends of the year for jewelry and gift seller Borsheims. That’s why it’s known at the Omaha-based Berkshire subsidiary as “Christmas in May.”

Borsheims Vice President Adrienne Fay said this year’s Berkshire weekend certainly won’t be the same without 30,000 shareholders converging on Omaha. But Borsheims is trying to replicate the event as best it can with a two-week online sale.

“To be clear, this is not the same Berkshire weekend for us,” Fay said. “But it’s still a great way to stay connected with customers and continue business during what are pretty strange times.”

Indeed, retailing is often a big part of Berkshire weekend.

A number of Berkshire subsidiaries offer sale-priced items in the convention hall, including some items created just for the event. And two Berkshire subsidiaries based in Omaha — Borsheims and Nebraska Furniture Mart — have long held big on-site sales in their stores.

Warren Buffett said Monday that beginning Friday, Berkshire’s website will include links for various subsidiaries offering online sales and other specialty items.

The website of NFM, formerly known as Nebraska Furniture Mart, says the retailer is offering online sales only for Berkshire this year. But the home furnishings store is hoping to later offer shareholder pricing in the store once it’s able to reopen its showrooms.

The Borsheims online sale has already begun on its website. Shareholders and anyone else using the discount code BERKSHIRE can get discount prices on jewelry, watches and gifts.

“We’re trying to navigate these times,” Fay said. “Berkshire is such a phenomenal weekend. We won’t ever take it for granted again after going through this.”