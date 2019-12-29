A Bellevue man who had been missing for several days was found dead Saturday in Pottawattamie County, Iowa, Bellevue police reported.

The Bellevue Police Department said Saturday night that George McNamara, 39, hadn’t been heard from since about Dec. 22. His abandoned car, which had been in a wreck just east of Interstate 680, was found in Pottawattamie County a few days ago.

McNamara’s body was found Saturday in a pond or body of water, the department said. Further details were unavailable.

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office was unavailable for comment Saturday evening.

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

rick.ruggles@owh.com, 402-444-1123

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription