A Bellevue man who had been missing for several days was found dead Saturday in Pottawattamie County, Iowa, Bellevue police reported.
The Bellevue Police Department said Saturday night that George McNamara, 39, hadn’t been heard from since about Dec. 22. His abandoned car, which had been in a wreck just east of Interstate 680, was found in Pottawattamie County a few days ago.
McNamara’s body was found Saturday in a pond or body of water, the department said. Further details were unavailable.
The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office was unavailable for comment Saturday evening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.