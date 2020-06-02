The body of a Council Bluffs man was found Monday night along the Missouri River south of Plattsmouth.
Just after 9 p.m., Cass County sheriff's deputies, Murray Fire and Rescue and Plattsmouth Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a body in the river, Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann said in a press release.
The body was found along the east side of the river, east of the Beaver Lake area, caught in an area with fallen trees.
The man was identified as Steven Delayne Sears, 28. Investigators determined Sears was the person reported missing after a May 7 boating accident that occurred in the Missouri River near Honey Creek, Iowa, which is in Pottawattamie County.
An autopsy was to be performed Tuesday morning.
In the May 7 boating accident, Pottawattamie County sheriff’s deputies were contacted about 10 p.m. that night after a boat capsized. The incident occurred about five miles north of Interstate 680.
Deputies arrived to find that one man in the boat had been able to swim to shore. The second man was unaccounted for.
Crews searched for nearly three hours that night.
