A body found Nov. 9 in a field near Clarinda, Iowa, was that of a former Council Bluffs man who had been missing since October, Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer said in a press release.
Dale Hodtwalker, 68, had last been seen at the home of relatives with whom he lived about two miles northwest of Clarinda early on the morning of Oct. 22, according to the Clarinda Herald-Journal.
The newspaper quoted relatives as saying Hodtwalker had dementia, was unstable on his feet, and walked with a severe limp. He could not speak or hear well. Several local law enforcement agencies and first responders searched the area for three days — using foot and horseback patrols, drones, helicopters and aircraft — but were unable to find him.
Smaller areas were searched as more crops were harvested, Palmer said in the release. Then on Nov. 9, a body was found about one mile north of Clarinda. The remains were turned over to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy and identification.
Hodtwalker was identified and his body released to family soon after, and he was buried Nov. 25 in Council Bluffs. No public announcement was made until this week.
Hodtwalker was born April 9, 1951, in Lincoln, and he graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Council Bluffs in 1969, according an online obituary. He later worked for Wonder Bread and Ameristar Casino. He was a member of Corpus Christi-Holy Family Parish in Council Bluffs.
His wife, Jeanne Hodtwalker, died in 2000. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Florence Hodtwalker, and siblings Ron, Eleanor, LuJean, Teresa and Michael.
He is survived by nine other siblings: Ada, Earl Jr., Gary, Randy, Francis, Wilma, Mina, Florence and Richard, as well as many nieces and nephews.
