A body found in a vehicle in a Nebraska pasture has tentatively been identified as that of a missing Beatrice man.

Mark A. Swarthout, 56, had been missing since June 24. The body was found Monday morning.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol said additional tests will be done to confirm the body’s identity. The vehicle was parked on a pasture driveway off U.S. 136, about 28 miles east of Beatrice. It wasn’t visible to passing traffic.

The investigation into the cause of death is ongoing.

Swarthout’s family has indicated on Facebook that they now consider the search for him over.

“(We) would like to thank everybody that helped us through the last 12 days,” his brother Steve Swarthout posted. “With our deepest regret our search ended yesterday. My brother joined his son Damon Swarthout in heaven. We will never forget the efforts of so many volunteers and good hearted people. RIP my Brother you will be missed dearly.”

Swarthout’s son, Damon, died in 2014 at age 16.

