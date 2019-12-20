A fire at an Omaha Housing Authority apartment building on Friday displaced about 60 people, the Omaha Fire Department said.

No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze, Battalion Chief Mike Pritchard said.

The fire was reported sometime after 6 p.m. at an apartment building north of downtown at 2102 N. 16th St.

Firefighters who arrived at the scene saw flames coming from a top-floor window, Pritchard said. Part of the building's roof collapsed while crews extinguished the fire.

OHA officials and members of the American Red Cross were working to find temporary housing for those displaced.

"Youth fire play" was the cause of the blaze, according to a Fire Department report. The cost of the damage was estimated to be $250,000.

reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports

Reece covers Sarpy County for The World-Herald. He's a born-and-raised Nebraskan and UNL grad who spent time in Oklahoma and Virginia before returning home. Follow him on Twitter @reecereports. Phone: 402-444-1127

