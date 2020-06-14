Events organized by young people in the Omaha area drew hundreds of people Saturday as anti-racism activists seek to broaden the momentum for change generated by protests following the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.
About 300 people spread out in a picnic area of Omaha’s Benson Park for a Black Lives Matter Cookout, billed as a family-friendly opportunity to support the movement. In Bellevue, more than 100 people attended a rally bringing together the community and police, organized by a teenager.
In both places, speakers called for unity among people of different races to counter police mistreatment of black people and other ills related to racism.
“I’m hoping that the Omaha community will become a little more united, because to make big change, you gotta start somewhere small,” said Jasmine Lewis, one of a group of friends in their 20s who put together the Benson Park cookout. “I’m hoping that the change will start here in Omaha by everyone of all races being able to come together.”
Natalie Diez-Canseco, a fellow organizer, said friends feeling helpless during the protests wanted to create a space where people could get together without the fear of being tear-gassed to exchange their viewpoints, build understanding and take a stand.
The group raised donations for food. Volunteers brought grills and cooked hamburgers and hot dogs. Organizers put out balls and soap bubble wands for people to play with. There were stations for making posters and registering to vote. Music played and people were encouraged to talk with each other while they ate during the two hours before speeches began, and to linger and talk more afterward.
The crowd included African American, white, Latino, Asian and Native American people.
Dezmend Drumgould, a 23-year-old volunteer grilling burgers, said he had not been involved much in these issues before. But he joined Omaha’s protests after Floyd’s death. Then the fatal shooting of James Scurlock by a bar owner during a protest motivated Drumgould to become further involved. He said he’d like to see people seek “further education into the root problems of all this.”
Black Lives Matter “means that we want equality, and we want things in place in our society and our communities for equality,” he said. “Like let’s do something about underfunded schools and all these things that kind of drag us down and oppress us.”
Speaking to the crowd, University of Nebraska at Omaha sophomore Maria Mwita said a nationwide pandemic is killing Americans — not COVID-19, but “senseless murders police and white supremacists have committed against black people and minorities.”
“We are all gathered here today to say enough is enough,” Mwita said. “We are tired. I see all sorts of people here today: black, white, young, old, all types of genders, which tells me this is not a black against white issue. This is us as a collective against the systems designed to oppress us. This issue runs much deeper than police brutality. … It’s within our health care, housing options, education, you name it.”
Jorge Chavez and Anna Stoysich attended the cookout with their 4-year-old son, Mateo. The couple, in their 40s, said they wanted to attend protests but were worried about safety. They called Saturday’s event “great” and added that they were glad to see a younger generation taking the lead on long-standing issues.
“I felt like in my generation, everybody knew the existence of these things, but nobody was saying anything or doing anything,” Stoysich said. “There’s a lot that needs to be done. It’s going to take generations.”
In Bellevue, 17-year-old Giavonna Harrison, a new graduate of Bellevue West High School, organized the CommUNITY Advancement Rally outside the Lied Activity Center and invited police to participate. Bellevue Police Sgt. Howard Banks was a willing partner. Police Chief Tom Dargy and Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike were among the speakers, and several officers from the Bellevue police union attended. Harrison said she wanted police to be involved, and she wants people to see officers as people.
“I want to educate people on things that don’t get talked about, the things that get swept under the rug, the things that get sugar-coated, the things that make you uncomfortable,” Harrison said. “There’s no doubt that once you’re educated on the situation at hand, you’ll be just as mad, just as hurt and just as ready for change as I am.”
Hike said he was sorry “for all the prejudice that takes place” and invited people to contact his office with concerns. Dargy noted that people have asked police “to treat everyone fairly and not judge an entire race based on the actions of a few.”
“Please do not judge us based on the actions of a few misguided officers,” Dargy said. “Trust me. We truly want to get rid of the bad officers in our ranks.”
