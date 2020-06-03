Pastor Myron Pierce, wearing a shirt with the words “I Can’t Breathe” on it, joined other North Omaha pastors Wednesday who called for unity, hope and criminal justice reform.
“We want to let you know, there’s a new message in our city, that we are for North Omaha,” Pierce said. “We’re gonna make a change. We’re gonna make a difference.”
Pierce and other clergy gathered at midday Wednesday with about 100 people near 30th Street and Ames Avenue to reiterate their support for the black community and to figure out a positive path forward. The rally, called “For North Omaha,” lasted about an hour and a half.
Soon after, Omaha 360, an antiviolence group, held its weekly meeting, at which community members and police officers discussed the weekend protests and the strong relationships among leaders.
At the rally, speakers addressed systemic racism, read Bible verses and held a moment of silence for attendees to listen to “the whisper of God.”
Pastor Ron Smith of Mission Church referenced Saturday’s fatal shooting of 22-year-old James Scurlock, a black man, by Omaha bar owner Jake Gardner, who is white. Smith said that if the races were reversed, and he were a black business owner who had fatally shot a white man, he still would be in jail.
Later, Smith said, “I’m leveraging my platform to say, hey, we have to talk to those who have the ability to create the laws and amend the laws so there’s social justice and equality across the board. There’s not just a law for a white guy as opposed to a law for a black guy.”
U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, who represents Douglas County and part of Sarpy County, attended the rally. Pierce thanked him for standing “with the black community when nobody else would.”
Josh Dotzler, CEO of the nonprofit organization Abide, said many people are wondering what will happen next in Omaha and how they can help.
He and Pierce acknowledged the peaceful protests that have occurred in Omaha and asked for that to continue.
“We want to be a part of the solution, and in order to do that, we’ve got to do it in a peaceful, respectful, strategic and unified way,” Dotzler said.
At the afternoon Omaha 360 meeting, Willie Barney, the president and founder of the Empowerment Network, praised the foundation that has been built between law enforcement and the public.
Barney said he recently has spoken to people in other cities who are struggling to build those relationships. Omaha 360, which was started by the Empowerment Network, has brought together area residents and worked with the police to share information and resources since 2008.
“We have something special and unique going on in Omaha,” Barney said, recognizing Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer, former black police chiefs Alex Hayes and Thomas Warren and other city and organization leaders for their openness and commitment. “It’s not perfect, but I can tell you that the trust and relationships are critically, critically important, especially at this point in time.”
Two attendees raised questions about the weekend protests and why officers resorted to tear gas and pepper balls. Omaha Police Capt. Laurie Scott, who oversaw the law enforcement response during Friday’s protest, said a group of 10 to 20 people had started to occupy the medians at 72nd and Dodge Streets, block traffic and encircle vehicles.
Scott said police didn’t want bystanders or protesters to get hurt, so they shut down the intersection. Some protesters then took to the street.
Deputy Police Chief Scott Gray told attendees that when people damage property or throw items at officers, that turns a peaceful protest into an unlawful assembly. He said tear gas and pepper balls are low-force items that are used to disperse crowds.
William King, a radio host, said he attended the Friday protest and thought police were “very tolerant” of protesters and gave clear instructions to stay out of the streets.
