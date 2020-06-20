John Sgourakis sat with his father, Bill "Laki" Sgourakis 37 years ago in the family's south Omaha home. It was the night before Bill was to open his restaurant and he wanted to go over some scenarios with his teenage son.

"What if a guy comes in and wants a steak medium-rare? How are we going to know it's medium-rare?" Bill said.

"We'll eventually figure it out, Dad," John said.

"Yeah, you're right, we'll eventually figure it out," he responded.

Figure it out they did. The Greek Islands restaurant Bill opened with his brother George in 1983 is still going strong, serving customers homemade Greek and American cuisine at 38th and Center Streets.

And Bill, John said, took pride in running his restaurant up to his death on Thursday. He was 81 years old.

Bill

Bill (Laki) Sgourakis, left, with his brother and co-owner of the Grand Islands restaurant, George Sgourakis. 

He was 26 when he came to Omaha from Greece in 1965. Eventually, Bill got a job at a packing house and married his wife, Joanne, in 1966. He gradually started saving and sending money back home to bring his brother, George, and sister, Demetra, to Omaha.  

When Bill and George opened Greek Islands on 38th and Center, George continued to work at the packing house, "just because they weren't sure if the restaurant was going to be a success or not," John said. 

After a few years, the whole family was all in on the restaurant.

John worked at the restaurant alongside his brother, Gus, and his cousins. 

"I worked all the way up until 2005," John said. "As with family business, you're always either getting fired or quitting, but in 2005 I moved on and started another career. They just continued to run the restaurant, my dad and my uncle, they worked day and night just trying to make sure that place was a success."

John said his dad slowed down when John's son was born.

"It seemed like right then my dad kind of pulled back a little bit, just tried to enjoy life a little bit more with his grandkids," John said. 

The restaurant is still going strong, and John is confident that it'll stay an Omaha staple for another 25 years so long as his dad's philosophy is followed. 

"He loved to be kind to people," John said. "He would always say just be nice to customers. If you're nice to customers they're always going to come back. Even if you made a mistake, they'll be back."

Seeing people was what kept Bill going, John said. And though it wasn't the coronavirus that killed him, John thinks that the social isolation his dad went through the last two months had a big impact on his health.

"He was on dialysis for two years," John said. "He didn't die of corona, but it certainly didn't help because for two and a half months he wasn't able to touch his grandkids, he wasn't able to see people face to face."

Greek Islands was Bill's "pride and joy up until the night he died," John said.

"He just loved Omaha, he loved his restaurant, he loved all his customers, but most importantly, he loved his family and his grandkids were his life."

Bill is survived by his wife, Joanne; his sons, John and Gus; and his five grandchildren. 

Funeral services are planned for 7 p.m. Sunday at West Center Chapel with a visitation from 5-7 p.m. His funeral is planned for 10 a.m. Monday at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church. Memorials are suggested to St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, All Holy Spirit Greek Orthodox Church, Kindred Hospice, St. Jude Hospital or Shriners Hospital.

