Alternative transportation advocates, an Omaha City Council member and at least some Benson business owners want the Maple Street bike corral back, but they may face an uphill climb.
The Public Works Department removed the on-street, 12-bike parking fixture Wednesday in dramatic fashion.
A cyclist who locked his bike to the racks and intervention from a City Council member temporarily halted the work. But eventually the Public Works crew finished taking out the racks, locked bike and all, under police supervision.
They finished the job at the direction of Mayor Jean Stothert, who asked to be briefed on the situation after City Council member Pete Festersen and some residents asked for the removal to be halted.
On Thursday, the mayor's chief of staff, Marty Bilek, said the city would consider re-installing the bike corral on Maple Street near 60th Avenue or elsewhere in the area if the Benson Business Improvement District wants it.
He said the Mayor's Office has been told that some Benson businesses want the bike corral there, and some would rather have the single car parking space taken up by the bike corral to be available for vehicle parking.
"We're going to be flexible on this," Bilek said. "We would like to let the BID in Benson decide, because that's kinda what they're there for, to decide what Benson should look like."
Asked if that means the city would reinstall a bike rack if the Benson BID voted for one, Bilek said he couldn't answer that with a definitive yes or no.
He said the city will look at its "own data and our own traffic studies and mixed with the ideas from the BID" decide what to do.
The city installed the bike corral, the city's first and only, in 2013 at a cost of about $2,000. City officials at the time said it was intended to boost biking and walking in the re-awakening main street business district of Benson. It was to be a pilot program.
Greg Lilly, whose bike was locked to the corral when it was removed, got his bike back on Thursday morning.
It was retrieved from the back of an Omaha Public Works pickup truck, still locked to the bike corral section.
Lilly said the bike corral's removal “feels like a loss for the bikers in the community and for Benson,” Lilly said.
“A lot of people work really hard to make this a bike-friendly city, but it’s too bad that this is one step back," he said.
Festersen said the removal of the bike corral "was completely mishandled and shows a complete lack of understanding of why we worked to place the bike corral there in the first place, which was to encourage multi-modal transportation in Benson."
He called it "inexcusable" that Public Works officials decided to remove the fixture "and didn’t tell anybody, but even worse (was) when they said it wasn’t being removed and they went forward with it anyway."
The corral took up one parking space outside the former Omaha Bicycle Co., owned by Sarah Johnson. She closed the store in September, but still owns the building.
Assistant Public Works director Todd Pfitzer, who ordered the bike corral removal, said Wednesday that if the new tenant in Johnson's building wanted the bike corral there, the city would consider re-installing it. Pfitzer declined to comment Thursday.
A partner in the new business, Vandra Caldwell, told The World-Herald Wednesday that she likes the bike corral and hoped it would stay. Festersen talked with the partners Thursday.
"The tenant does want it and that was communicated," Festersen said. "The next step is for the tenant to make that request, and we hope the bike rack does get reinstalled."
Bilek said the new business owners' input would be considered, but it's up to more than one business.
Festersen also sees it as about more than just one business.
"It wasn’t just placed there because there was a bike shop there," Festersen said. "It was to build up bike infrastructure in the area."
He said he'll bring the issue to the City Council Public Works Committee when it meets next in January, and said he'd like to do so before then.
