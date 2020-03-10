Someone is sending out fake robocalls that tell people in the Omaha metro area that they’ve tested positive for the coronavirus disease, according to health officials.

The calls list Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy as the number behind the call, but those calls are not coming from Bergan Mercy, hospital officials say.

CHI Health does not use robocalls to provide test results. People fearful that they may be infected with the virus can visit chihealth.com and take a questionnaire to see if they’re at risk and then obtain referral guidance.

