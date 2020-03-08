BestOfWeekend
Basketball players at a Special Olympics tournament in Fremont. Patrons at an Omaha VFW. Local health care workers. Those are some of the people health investigators have been working to identify as they retrace the steps of an Omaha woman who’s critically ill with coronavirus disease.

"To watch this still-16-year-old play is to witness something special in the making," writes Erin Grace. "He is already good, yes, but he is still growing, still improving. It's the future that has people entranced."

“We’ve got to find some solution if we continue to be stuck as we are,” said Omaha Sen. John McCollister, who is sponsoring an amendment to boost the state’s property tax credits by another $105 million, to $380 million.

Two-thirds of the way through the legislative session, the Legislature's main property tax relief proposal remains stalled. As the main architect of the proposal calls for compromise, some lawmakers and lobbyists say it may be time for a Plan B. “This Legislature is like walking into a cowboy bar on Saturday night," one lobbyist said. "Everybody’s looking for a fight."

Much progress has been made and much work remains for the people, places and communities struck by record-breaking flooding in March 2019.

“There’s just such a war on talent right now,” said Mike Homa, president of the Des Moines-based R&R’s Nebraska division. “New and very modern space with lots of light and amenities ... will be a big differentiator for those employers.” 

“We’re trying to create a culture here that can breed long-term success,” Hoiberg said. “If there’s some pain in the short term to help with the long term, then those are things that have to happen.”

The Remagen miracle sparked worldwide headlines, bringing renown to 2nd Lt. Karl Timmermann, 22, of West Point, Nebraska, in his home state and far beyond. He was one of several soldiers in his unit awarded the Distinguished Service Cross, the Army’s second-highest award for valor.

Over the years, couples met and fell in love at Frank Cernik's skating rinks.

