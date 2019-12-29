BestOfWeekend
It's been a long decade. A lot happened in pop culture. Kick back and reminisce with us.

For 19 straight days in June 2020, Omaha will be part of the national sports conversation.

In what is being seen in Utah as a kind of hell-freezing-over moment, not only is Utah no longer No. 1 in birth rate in the U.S., but it’s been passed by three states, including Nebraska.

In 'unthinkable' shift, Nebraska's birth rate tops heavily Mormon Utah's

Utah for decades led the nation in birth rate, fueled in large part by traditionally large families among those of the Mormon faith. But in 2018 figures recently released by the federal government, South Dakota ranked No. 1 in the lifelong birth rate for women of child-rearing age. North Dakota was second while Nebraska ranked third, with a rate just slightly ahead of Utah’s.

It wasn’t exactly a war, but Gov. Pete Ricketts set off a round of holiday Twitter sniping with a proclamation declaring Dec. 25 as Christmas in Nebraska.

This will always be known as the Decade of Change, says Tom Shatel. Some of it was natural, much of it was awkward and hard. For better, or worse, we would never be the same.

More than $152 million worth of bets were placed at the 19 state-regulated casinos across Iowa between Aug. 15 — the date legal sports betting commenced — through the end of November.

With the close of this decade, The World-Herald is reviewing the big news of the past 10 years. Here is a look back on the decade that was.

