The trappings that used to come with Teddy Allen’s star status have been stripped. He’s now an outcast in the sport that saved him, a pariah after a night in Wichita eight months ago.

Corrections Director Scott Frakes last week threw out the possibility of a new, medium- to maximum-security, 1,600-bed prison — which would be 500 beds bigger than Nebraska’s current largest prison — and talked about locating it somewhere between Omaha and Lincoln.

Many Republicans nationwide say they have lost faith in colleges and universities and now view them as havens of liberal indoctrination. In a comparatively short period, national surveys show, Republicans generally have shifted from a positive opinion of higher education to one of distrust.

Omaha’s Goodwill affiliate has spent more than three years digging itself out of a financial hole left by a scandal over eye-popping executive pay and drift from its mission of helping job-needy people.

This month alone, the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center-Kearney has had multiple suicide attempts, youth-on-youth assaults, including one alleged sexual assault, and an uprising by several teens that injured up to three workers and involved the use of bed frames as weapons.

Native American women go missing at a higher rate relative to their population as compared with other ethnic groups. But the numbers are far from conclusive, law enforcement officials say, because of underreporting and different missing persons databases.

A small Christian church in a fight with the Village Board of tiny Walthill, Nebraska, has picked up a powerful ally — the United States of America.

Homemade skateboard ramps at Lynch Park in South Omaha fail to meet city requirements and will soon tumble. Area residents built the ramps in the winter of 2018.

She issued him a library card. He fixed her door lock. Amy Mather and Randall Smith call their love story, “The Handyman and the Librarian.” The title was on the invitation to their wedding. They first met at Dixie Quicks restaurant, and then reconnected at a Restore Nebraska conference in 2011.

