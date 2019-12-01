BestOfWeekend
* * *

Just hours before the planned announcement of the Schwab-TD Ameritrade merger, timed to hit just before markets opened Thursday, Nov. 21, Schwab officials noticed something concerning: The sale of TD Ameritrade had not been signed off on by the firm’s biggest individual shareholder, company founder Joe Ricketts.

* * *

As this decade ends, the Nebraska football program is in a dark place, writes Dirk Chatelain. Sure, you can find hope in a few young players or a little late-season fire, but Scott Frost isn’t overhauling his systems. He probably isn’t changing his staff. Husker fans have to hope that time will be his ally.

* * *

Nine years after the Nebraska State Fair moved from Lincoln to Grand Island, the festival that combines corn dogs and cotton candy with cattle and 4-H kids finds itself at a crossroads once again.

* * *

That’s what social media offers — a siren call of the ego to vent one’s spleen, brag, kvetch, whatever. The rocky shore, of course, is what happens when you do that for a wide audience. What feels good in the moment can lead to danger ahead, writes Erin Grace.

* * *

The Fortune list is a badge of honor for Omaha and Nebraska’s business promoters. Omaha always has a significant presence as a headquarters city on the list, but a lot has changed since 2015.

* * *

Families, it’s not your imagination: Kids are expensive. Child care is an education issue, a workforce issue and a quality of life issue. And it’s an especially expensive issue for families, according to Child Care Aware’s 2019 annual report, which compiles average child care costs.

* * *

U.S. Strategic Command no longer needs 40-year-old floppy disks to stop — or to start — Armageddon.

