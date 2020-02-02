BestOfWeekend
Tim Reeder has never seen such a social media flurry about a house for sale. Now multiply that by two.

After Iowans cast the first presidential votes of 2020 Monday night, the battle for the Democratic nomination shifts into warp speed.

Closures of many large stores such as Sears and Younkers, the rise of online shopping, the power of customer perception and the failure to modernize are factors in the decline of some malls and large shopping centers. 

Momentum 2020 is a special section highlighting where we are and where we're going. 

At Super Bowl LIV, Kent Payne's jobs include managing the chain crew, setting the line of scrimmage, watching for offside/encroachment and counting offensive players along with more than a dozen post-snap duties.

“When people come to the Omaha Public Schools and trust us with their children, we should be able to deliver on making sure that every child can read by the end of third grade,” Superintendent Cheryl Logan said.

