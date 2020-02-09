BestOfWeekend
MICHAEL BOEHNLEIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

The World-Herald creates lots of important journalism — stories, photos, video — that is both timely and compelling. But we also know our readers are busy.

Here is a convenient roundup of some of our best work from the last several days that's worth checking out.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

* * *

Saddle Creek Breakfast Club co-owner and chef Chase Thomsen, who has struggled with addictions and mental health issues, recently entered rehab for 30 days. The restaurant now is closed for a month, leaving employees in limbo and Thomsen’s family, including two young children, living without him for a while.

Monthlong closure of Saddle Creek Breakfast Club shows stress of restaurant business

Monthlong closure of Saddle Creek Breakfast Club shows stress of restaurant business

Co-owner and chef Chase Thomsen "has literally worked every day the restaurant has been open,” said wife Niki Thomsen. That dedication took a toll: Chase, who has struggled with addictions and mental health issues, recently entered rehab for 30 days. Studies and anecdotal evidence indicate that the pitfalls afflicting Chase are common among chefs and other restaurant personnel.

* * *

On Feb. 10, 1971, a South Vietnamese UH-1 Huey army helicopter lifted off from a makeshift airbase near Khe Sanh. A few miles over the border in Laos, it was shot down by North Vietnamese anti-aircraft fire and crashed in flames, killing all 11 on board. 

* * *

The NExT Project represents a towering, ambitious vision for the future of the University of Nebraska Medical Center. That vision also comes with a towering, ambitious price tag of $2.6 billion.

* * *

Ashland residents said Friday they’re proud Nebraska had been selected as a coronavirus observation site because of its history of successfully handling deadly diseases, but some also expressed worry. Public officials and a hotline have fielded numerous calls.

* * *

With the fast-changing demographic face of Nebraska and the nation, diverse workplaces will inevitably become more common in Nebraska’s future. And that’s part of what’s prompted a drive by business leaders to urge Nebraska’s employers, policymakers and people to make a true commitment to diversity and inclusion.

* * *

In another step toward formation of the Flatiron District, an Omaha developer is proposing to turn the century-old Standard Oil building into commercial bays and mini apartments.

* * *

“I think having the familiarity of being here before didn’t make it overwhelming," new Husker baseball coach Will Bolt said of his return to Nebraska. 

Check out nearly 100 stunning photos of Nebraska

Check out some of the most beautiful images of Nebraska. 

1 of 90