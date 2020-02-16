BestOfWeekend
MICHAEL BOEHNLEIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

The World-Herald creates lots of important journalism — stories, photos, video — that is both timely and compelling. But we also know our readers are busy.

Here is a convenient roundup of some of our best work from the last several days that's worth checking out.

In Florida this month, Balkovec became Major League Baseball’s first female full-time hitting coach. She didn’t exactly sneak in the side door. Her new employer, the iconic New York Yankees, has won 27 world championships.

Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon helped Christina Portwine get her military punishment reduced. He's also is helping propose legislation that would mandate that military installations and academies generally overlook lesser offenses by people saying they were sexually assaulted.

In the last week, the Bluejays’ season has taken on a shape that has dropped out of the sky, much like that 18-3 Showtime run at the beginning of the second half Saturday night.

The Omaha Small Business Network Inc., a small-business incubator, recently vacated the former Safeway grocery store that the network had occupied for nearly 40 years at 2505 N. 24th St. The business incubator building is in an advanced state of disrepair, with a badly leaking roof among many other issues. It appears likely to be torn down.

Interstate 80 through Omaha will be widened under a new state plan to plot the course for the metro area’s freeways.

Spring will bring an above-normal risk of flooding in parts of Nebraska and western Iowa this year, unwelcome news to river communities whose residents remain fearful of a repeat of last year’s historic flooding.

Jacob Thiele, who left The Faint in 2016, died Thursday, according to social media posts from friends and bandmates. He was 40.

Omaha-born Right at Home is settling into new corporate offices atop a new structure at Aksarben Village — just in time to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

