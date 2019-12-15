BestOfWeekend
The World-Herald creates lots of important journalism — stories, photos, video — that is both timely and compelling. But we also know our readers are busy.

Here is a convenient roundup of some of our best work from the last several days that's worth checking out.

* * *

Nikko Jenkins is on the verge of marriage, via Nebraska’s death row.

* * *

After several high-profile criminal and civil cases, The World-Herald started looking at the frequency of educator sexual misconduct in Nebraska. This article is the first in an occasional series looking at the problem. 

* * *

Whether Nebraska and the rest of the country will continue to hold out a welcome mat for refugees has been thrown into limbo by a recent Trump administration executive order that gives states and localities the authority to stop the resettlement of new refugees.

* * *

PayPal didn’t make recent changes that benefited employees because it was concerned about attracting and retaining workers, CEO Dan Schulman said. The firm did it because it was the right thing — not only for its employees, but for customers and shareholders, too.

* * *

Check out this year's All-Nebraska football team and the athletes' accomplishments on the field. 

* * *

Seven sexual assault reports filed with Lincoln police are connected to either one or both of the former Husker players accused of sexual misconduct.

