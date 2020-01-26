BestOfWeekend
MICHAEL BOEHNLEIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

The World-Herald creates lots of important journalism — stories, photos, video — that is both timely and compelling. But we also know our readers are busy.

Here is a convenient roundup of some of our best work from the last several days that's worth checking out.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

* * *

“He’s just a very smart X’s and O’s offensive coach,” one quarterback said of Matt Lubick.

* * *

A Douglas County district judge is expected to decide in the next couple of months whether an arbitrator abused her discretion in deciding to reinstate fire union chief Steve LeClair.

* * *

The worst winter hill is the one you find yourself on when you get that dreaded feeling, “Not good.” 

* * *

Now, 76 years after a U.S. raid during World War II, 4,000 bones of the Ploesti airmen are lying on examination tables at Offutt Air Force Base in one of two laboratories of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

* * *

Jill Biden says the hardest questions she gets on the campaign trail involve cancer. The Bidens’ oldest son, Beau, who had a brain tumor, died in 2015. People with loved ones fighting the disease are looking for hope from her, from Joe, and from his presidential campaign, she said, and they want to provide some.

* * *

No wonder last year brought so much flooding and heartache to Nebraska and nearby states. This corner of the world saw the most precipitation of anywhere on the planet in 2019 — compared to what's normal, according to a recent federal analysis of global weather data.

* * *

A lot of Iowans take both hospitality and politics very seriously, particularly during caucus season. 

* * *

It appeared that Austin’s was gone forever until its familiar logo popped up late last year on a building near 168th Street and West Center Road in the Shops of Legacy.

* * *

In December, David Triplett and sister Lisa Sabels opened a second location of Amish Furniture of Nebraska in the Elkhorn area, expanding from its original location in Grand Island.

Check out nearly 100 stunning photos of Nebraska

Check out some of the most beautiful images of Nebraska. 

1 of 90