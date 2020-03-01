BestOfWeekend
MICHAEL BOEHNLEIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

The World-Herald creates lots of important journalism — stories, photos, video — that is both timely and compelling. But we also know our readers are busy.

Here is a convenient roundup of some of our best work from the last several days that's worth checking out.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

* * *

Time after time, two young car thieves smashed windows at Omaha used-car dealerships, smashed cars into each other and even turned off the airbags so they wouldn’t get skin burns upon impact. They drove erratically, sporadically, supersonically.

* * *

What is upcoming ORBT system and how will it work? We’ve got answers to your questions.

* * *

The main message from public health officials about the novel coronavirus: Don’t panic, but do begin to take steps to prepare at work and at home.

* * *

This year, first responders, local officials and people living in flood-prone areas are beefing up communication channels to relay messages about weather forecasts, river conditions and possible evacuations, sandbagging critical infrastructure and keeping rescue boats gassed up and ready to go in case of flooding.

* * *

Barriers and fences are going up, and demolition of the 905 ConAgra Drive building and its adjoining garage and flagpole row soon will follow, said Brad Soderwall of Houston-based Hines company, which is leading the redevelopment effort

* * *

A long-simmering dispute between two of Nebraska’s top Democrats has boiled over into open war with the 2020 presidential election just eight months away.

* * *

Omaha will get its first protected bike lanes on Burt Street and Harney Street as the city takes its next steps in alternative transportation.

* * *

"The MVP is the first building block of the Fred Hoiberg era, a big draw in getting recruits to come to Lincoln and take Nebraska where it has never been," writes Tom Shatel. "And that MVP is the biggest reason to think that Hoiberg can create in Lincoln what he did at his alma mater, Iowa State."

Check out nearly 100 stunning photos of Nebraska

Check out some of the most beautiful images of Nebraska. 

1 of 90