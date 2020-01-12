BestOfWeekend
MICHAEL BOEHNLEIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

The World-Herald creates lots of important journalism — stories, photos, video — that is both timely and compelling. But we also know our readers are busy.

Here is a convenient roundup of some of our best work from the last several days that's worth checking out.

* * *

The increase in the number of Nebraska inmates in the last five year has forced a renewed call to either build new prisons or adopt more reforms to keep offenders from going to prison, or do both.

* * *

Tyrone Beasley's dad, John, a nationally known actor, tried to persuade his son to consider the theater life, but Tyrone resisted, thinking he was too shy. He went his own way and pursued a degree in visual arts from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Then Tyrone saw “Rain Man,” and everything changed.

* * *

The latest issue of Inspired Living Omaha magazine looks back to some of the coolest houses we wrote about last decade and then fast-forwards to now, taking you inside some other neat living spaces.  

* * *

The University of Nebraska system spent $249,965 to land Walter “Ted” Carter as its president, the university said. Close to 70% of that, or $169,750, covered NU’s contract with AGB Search, the consulting firm that helped the NU Board of Regents manage the search.

* * *

Ten years ago, could anyone have imagined where the UNO Mavericks’ journey would lead them?

* * *

It looms unmistakably above the freeway near Westroads Mall — the Topgolf behemoth. Soon, the 10-acre complex will be lighted, a beacon to people out to play this mix of golf, bowling, eating and imbibing that has spread to nearly 60 sites, mostly in the U.S. but also globally.

* * *

Papillion residents with New Year’s resolutions to hit the gym more often will soon have a $51 million source of motivation to get in shape.

* * *

"We all want what's best for Winslow, I want to make that abundantly clear," said Molly Bargmann, a recovery supervisor for the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency. "We want to get to yes, but there's a lot of no's right now."

