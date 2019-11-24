BestOfWeekend
The World-Herald creates lots of important journalism — stories, photos, video — that is both timely and compelling. But we also know our readers are busy.

Here is a convenient roundup of some of our best work from the last several days that's worth checking out.

A north Omaha shopping hub that in its heyday brimmed with high-profile retailers — such as Hested’s department store — is being resuscitated.

Across the country and Nebraska, a growing number of discussions — and actions — have been focused on putting electronic devices on par with traditional cigarettes when it comes to regulation and taxation.

“We might be the only people excited about Maryland being in the Big Ten because it’s like, ‘Oh, our backyard,’ ” Reese Pearson said at a tailgate with family and friends ahead of Saturday's NU-Maryland game.

The Strauss Performing Arts Center on the University of Nebraska at Omaha campus has undergone some impressive renovations — and more improvements are on the way. 

Julie Edwards sued the county for damages from the 2016 assault by Kenneth Clark. He attacked her after shooting her brothers, John and Jason Edwards, as they were removing her possessions from Clark’s house. John Edwards survived long enough to call 911 on his cellphone from the basement multiple times, but he was unable to provide the address.

What does a shorter holiday shopping season mean for you? Expect retailers to compete for your money and attention to push deals and discounts before Black Friday and well after.

If it does happen, the sale of TD Ameritrade to Schwab would almost certainly lead to consolidation of jobs and functions between the companies and the loss of a Fortune 1000  headquarters in Omaha. 

