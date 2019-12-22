BestOfWeekend
MICHAEL BOEHNLEIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

* * *

State Treasurer John Murante opened a west Omaha office nearly four months ago, calling it part of his public “outreach” efforts. But there’s little public about this office.

* * *

After a World-Herald story Dec. 15 detailed the abuse of a student that occurred at Davis Middle School, Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matt Blomstedt said he wants to find a way for Child Protective Services to alert him when callers raise suspicions about an educator.

* * *

The World-Herald honors as our Midlanders of the Year the heroes and helpers, the people who responded during and after the dangerous, historic flooding of 2019. “Still, the things that happened just amaze me," said one Nebraskan reflecting on those people who offered help to those in need.  

* * *

The application for federal approval of Nebraska's Medicaid plan said it would benefit both patients and the state and aims at “encouraging better health outcomes and life success both for the sake of each individual beneficiary as well as the sake of the long-term financial sustainability of Nebraska’s Medicaid program.” But Sarah Maresh, with Nebraska Appleseed, said the final plan poses the same barriers to health care that were part of the draft proposal.

* * *

There’s no room at this Omaha inn — well, no hotel room anyway. Travelers who try to check in at 7010 Hascall St. are finding that the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel no longer exists.

* * *

Xavier Watts and Zavier Betts will help determine how the All-Nebraska football team of the 2010s is viewed a decade from now. So will the likes of current Huskers Cam Jurgens, Ethan Piper, Nick Henrich, Garrett Nelson and Garrett Snodgrass.

* * *

Andy and Laurie Webb celebrated their first wedding anniversary with dinner at a restaurant that started with the letter A. Twenty-one years later, they’ve nearly eaten their way through the alphabet.

