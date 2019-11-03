BestOfWeekend
MICHAEL BOEHNLEIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

The World-Herald creates lots of important journalism — stories, photos, video — that is both timely and compelling. But we also know our readers are busy.

Here is a convenient roundup of some of our best work from the last several days that's worth checking out.

You’ve heard of the micro apartment movement. There’s also the barrage of Omaha area luxury units, some stacked, some sprawled, some targeting millennials, others catering to baby boomers. Now comes a Lincoln-based developer touting “mansion” townhouse-style rentals.

Nearly 30 years ago, the Berlin Wall was coming down. Not in the literal sense. Demolition of the wall would come later. But that 12-foot concrete wall, that barbed-wire specter of communism and oppression was, for all intents and purposes, being torn down. It was coming down by will. It was coming down by heart. The Berlin Wall was coming down by a euphoric crowd sensing — rightly — a peaceful revolution.

Scott Frost and Adrian Martinez were seen as a dynamic duo in the summer. But as the Huskers stare into the face of a third straight season without a bowl game, coach and quarterback have been unmasked. There’s still a lot of talent in these two. And that’s what makes the Purdue loss worse than anything that happened under Mike Riley, says Tom Shatel.

While 2022 is a long way off, and several of the possible candidates for governor have reelection campaigns for lower offices to worry about and some declined to comment, history says it really isn’t too early to start talking about the race.

Construction on the new stations for Omaha’s first bus rapid transit system is going strong. “ORBT’s really starting to take shape in a variety of ways,” said Jason Rose, Metro’s outreach coordinator.

Outside expectations for the Papillion-La Vista softball team were high. Higher still were the internal ones. The Monarchs’ goal was never a perfect season, it was to win the Class A state title that eluded them in 2018 when they got to the finals undefeated only to lose twice.

First Data’s topsy-turvy history in Omaha has entered a new phase, and now the company is part of the Fiserv empire.

