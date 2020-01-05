BestOfWeekend
MICHAEL BOEHNLEIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

* * *

Since the beginning of 2014, at least 56 certified Nebraska educators were caught having inappropriate communication or sexual contact with students.

* * *

There’s basketball. And there’s life. Fred Hoiberg knows the difference between the two. He feels it, breathes it, and appreciates it every day. The basketball coach arrived in Lincoln last spring with more than a Sweet 16 résumé and a love for Nebraska. There’s also a pacemaker just beneath his left shoulder. The one that makes sure his heartbeat stays on track.

* * *

Omaha was two hours away from tying 2018’s 14-year low for the number of the homicides. And the Omaha Police Department was just shy of another remarkable statistic: No Omaha police officer had fired his or her gun at someone in 2019. But about 10:10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, both of those numbers changed because of a deadly shooting at Evans Tower, 24th and Evans Streets.

* * *

Our courts reporter took stock of the 2010s and came up with a list of the most unimaginable criminal and civil cases from the last decade. 

* * *

We look back at the year that was with this gallery of nearly three dozen of our best images from 2019. 

* * *

Families like the Durans acknowledge that they are the lucky ones. In many areas hit hard by flooding, such as Bellevue; Pacific Junction, Iowa; Fremont, Nebraska; and their neighborhood of King Lake in western Douglas County, some have walked away from houses that are too expensive or too damaged to repair. Or they have moved elsewhere while they cobble together savings, loans and federal disaster aid to rebuild.

* * *

Jim Cox and Gary George cooked up a delicious way to celebrate the 100th anniversary of their craftsman home in the Minne Lusa neighborhood in north Omaha. Since last January, they’ve marked the occasion by hosting 100 people at small dinner parties, barbecues, brunches and neighborhood get-togethers.

