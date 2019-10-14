BestOfWeekend
MICHAEL BOEHNLEIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

The World-Herald creates lots of important journalism — stories, photos, video — that is both timely and compelling. But we also know our readers are busy.

Here is a convenient roundup of some of our best work from the last several days that's worth checking out.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

* * *

Five years from now, a Nebraska quarterback might be making $100,000 from Adidas, selling cars on TV commercials, signing autographs for $5 a pop at the local strip mall or simply receiving Venmo donations from his couch.

* * *

Instead of blaming public schools for poor academic performance, people should address underlying causes, Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matt Blomstedt said.

* * *

"Aug. 1 was a fun, carefree evening for my husband and me. Until it wasn’t," writes World-Herald news editor Connie White.

* * *

Heartland of America Park may be downtown Omaha’s most forgotten park. Despite its picturesque fountains and pristine views of the skyline, it’s hard to reach, and its trail often attracts more goose poop than visitors.

* * *

A five-year home search came to a quick end after a woman's first glimpse inside a 1932 cottage in the old Loveland neighborhood.

* * *

Former NU President Hank Bounds now works at the University of South Alabama, where he is paid $110,000 a year as a professor of educational leadership. But the NU system, with the support of the NU Board of Regents, has brought Bounds back as a consultant and fundraiser. His pay? $250,000 a year in donor money for up to three years.  

* * *

Still fresh in Omaha’s memory is Frankie Pane’s, the two-story home and banquet facility on 12th and Douglas Streets that was fatally damaged during an implosion-gone-wrong involving surrounding buildings during construction of the Holland Performing Arts Center in 2002.

* * *

Photos: Our best shots of 2019 (so far)

Take a spin through the best of our staff photos from 2019. The gallery will be updated throughout our journey through the next year. 

1 of 107

402-444-1503; nigrin@owh.com

0
0
0
0
0

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you