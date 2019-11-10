BestOfWeekend
* * *

Omaha’s firefighters union wanted Mayor Jean Stothert charged with felony witness tampering over comments she made to a character reference who went to bat for an embattled fire union president.

* * *

J’Tavion Smith sat in an orange Douglas County Corrections jumpsuit in Courtroom 501, waiting to hear how much of his future would be behind bars. This was a moment of reckoning for a 19-year-old with a rap sheet that until now had been handled in the softer, gentler juvenile court system.

* * *

Walter “Ted” Carter’s crash course in Nebraska will soon end. The “priority candidate” — that is, the only finalist — for the University of Nebraska system’s presidency has spent the past couple of weeks touring the state, talking to groups and answering questions. And, at this point in the process, calling Carter the odds-on favorite to be named NU’s president would be like calling Secretariat a pretty fast horse.

* * *

Look up and to the south when approaching 84th Street and West Dodge Road, and you’ll see it: the latest sign of big growth at Children’s Hospital & Medical Center.

* * *

When asked how much of a challenge it’s been to juggle three quarterbacks this season — each one has been hurt or “nicked up” in a game — coach Scott Frost acknowledged the challenge, but pointed to the larger issues within the offense.

* * *

Sales of regular Runzas have increased since the trial run of the meatless options began in May, a Runza spokeswoman said. That squares with an August story by Business Insider that said the Impossible Whopper had increased sales at Burger King, and even upped purchases of Whoppers with real beef.

* * *

Hunting elk in Nebraska is a unique privilege — only 7% of elk permits were approved this year, and nearly 5,000 would-be hunters were left empty-handed. But after a state senator pressed Nebraska Game and Parks about an elk herd marauding through cornfields, officials this fall issued an unprecedented permit for a single Morrill County rancher to kill up to 50 of the animals.

