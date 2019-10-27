BestOfWeekend
* * *

“I’m going to tell you what you don’t want to hear. ... This is cancer again,” Audrey Graves' doctor said. The Nebraska woman felt sick.

* * *

Young Omahans aren’t exactly ditching the car in droves, despite the popular myth that millennials are killing car ownership with all their Ubering. But the interest in a lifestyle that’s not so car-bound is strong enough that it’s shaping Omaha’s public discussion about transportation.

* * *

Walter “Ted” Carter feels for undergraduates who splash around in a sea of uncertainty. As a student at the U.S. Naval Academy 40 years ago, he was among those who found college much tougher than high school.

* * *

A trio of merchants is helping to fill holes along a stretch of the Farnam Street corridor that in its heyday a century ago was known as Auto Row.

* * *

Omaha has been bracing to pay more to recycle residents’ plastic, paper and aluminum. This week, city officials got their first look at the new bill: up to $4 million.

* * *

Before the season, Scott Frost seemed confident that NU was far ahead of last season in creating a player-led environment. As the 2019 campaign has progressed, Frost has pointed out that the team needs more leaders and better followers.

* * *

The lives of people living along the Missouri River have been devastated, they say, washed away in the catastrophic flooding of 2019. In some areas, farmland was scoured out by the force of the water; in others, it was buried beneath feet of sand. And for miles and miles, the land remains flooded,

* * *

