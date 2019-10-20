BestOfWeekend
* * *

Wan'Dale Robinson is often the smallest player on the field. But when the Nebraska receiver/running back makes a hard plant on one foot, the move that comes after might as well be a big wave beam that pushes back the rest of the defense. A defender can’t tackle what he can’t touch.

* * *

The OHA board is supposed to have seven members. It currently has only five, all of whom are white, including former interim OHA CEO Christine Johnson of Valley, Nebraska. Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert appointed Johnson in August to fill a vacancy on the board, ahead of appointing a resident representative or racial minority member.

* * *

Costco’s rotisserie chickens are such a draw for the warehouse retailer that it chose Nebraska to launch its first venture in growing and processing its own chickens for its  stores. But the plant, which celebrated its grand opening Saturday, still draws mixed reviews.

* * *

Husker athletes should be able to get around the proposed $155 million sports complex with the ease of a running back in the open field.

* * *

Focusing on care for survivors is important in Nebraska, a state that last summer ranked No. 7 nationally in incidence of childhood cancers, said Dr. Don Coulter. 

* * *

Not long after Trev Alberts announced that UNO was cutting football and wrestling in order to secure a financial future, an NU regent told him, “You’re not going to make it.” That was nearly nine years ago. Alberts is still here.

* * *

Keep living roots in the soil to get more precipitation absorbed. That was a key takeaway from a University of Nebraska-Lincoln researcher’s deep dive into water retention practices.

* * *

It’s been a tough year for the locals at Harlan County Lake. In a normal year, this sportsmen’s destination in south-central Nebraska would buzz with recreational activity. But the lake on the Republican River 45 miles south of Kearney took a hit from 2019's crazy weather.

* * *

Photos: Our best shots of 2019 (so far)

Take a spin through the best of our staff photos from 2019. The gallery will be updated throughout our journey through the next year. 

1 of 107

