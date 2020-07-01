Benson Plant Rescue

The Benson Plant Rescue is giving away a free plant to medical personnel. It has hundreds of available varieties.

 BENSON PLANT RESCUE

The Benson Plant Rescue is giving away a gallon plant to medical personnel this week to honor their work in battling the coronavirus.

“All hospital and clinic staff are eligible, including not just doctors and nurses but all support staff, including maintenance and housekeeping, etc., without whose help the front-line personnel would not be able to function,’’ said David J. Hibler Sr., president of the rescue.

The Benson Plant Rescue for the past 22 years has been rescuing plants as a means of reducing methane pollution and as a benefit for the Omaha Public Library.

Hibler said that in past years, the group has given away plants to veterans, members of the military and first responders.

“This year we decided to focus on donating to medical personnel in appreciation of their valiant efforts combating COVID-19,’’ he said.

The rescue is located at 7224 Maple St. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday to Sunday.

From 1,000 to 2,000 perennials are available, including more than 300 rosebushes. Medical personnel just need to show their work identification.

In response to the pandemic, the rescue has doubled its outside sales area and expanded its checkout lanes to facilitate social distancing. Masks are required.

