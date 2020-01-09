2016 rank: 7
2018 vehicles per day: 84,250
Traffic trend: Increasing a lot
The 132nd and L Street/Industrial Road intersection isn’t far behind its counterpart a mile east at 120th and L, seeing just 500 fewer vehicles per day. But its increase is greater — growing by 13,500 vehicles a day in the two-year period. It draws a lot of traffic from Millard, and Sarpy County beyond that, along with traffic from west Omaha and the West Center Road corridor. In 2013, the Streetsblog website named it the Worst Intersection in America for the trouble it poses pedestrians.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.