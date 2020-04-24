There's a bit of good news amidst all the gloom.
The Missouri River is now low enough in Bellevue that the public boat dock at Haworth Park can be reopened.
It opens Saturday and will be open during daylight hours only, according to the Bellevue Public Works Department.
The rest of the flood-damaged Haworth Park remains closed. Anyone who attempts to access the campground, playground equipment or riverfront trails will be considered trespassing and be subject to a citation, according to the city. The Bellevue Police Department will be patrolling these areas.
A year ago at this time, the region was recovering from devastating flooding, and the Missouri River has been unusually high since then.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.