spring cleanup

A Papillion Sanitation worker helps move furniture into a trash compactor during Bellevue’s spring cleanup in 2016.

 WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE

The City of Bellevue has postponed its spring cleanup event because of the novel coronavirus.

The event was scheduled for May 9. City officials plan to work with Papillion Sanitation to reschedule the cleanup, but no new date has been set.

The decision to postpone the event was made to keep workers and attendees safe, according to the city.

Cleanup events in Omaha, Papillion and La Vista also have been postponed or canceled.

April photos: Nebraska faces coronavirus

1 of 64

reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports

Tags

Reece covers Sarpy County for The World-Herald. He's a born-and-raised Nebraskan and UNL grad who spent time in Oklahoma and Virginia before returning home. Follow him on Twitter @reecereports. Phone: 402-444-1127

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments