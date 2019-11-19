Calm and friendly, Quinn is already settling in at her new office.

The 2-year-old Labrador retriever is the Bellevue Police Department's newest paw-fficer. 

She officially joined the department — partnered with her human handler Detective Roy Howell — on Monday. 

Quinn's job differs from that of her four canine coworkers. While they're trained to sniff out drugs, she'll sniff out electronic storage devices.

She can seek out SIM cards, USB drives, hard drives, cellphones, laptops, iPads, tablets and smartwatches among other items that may house evidence, Howell said.

"She's a flashlight for law enforcement officers," Howell said. "She's a tool we can use in finding small things we may overlook." 

She'll mainly be used in child exploitation cases but could be tapped for other situations, including homicides. Quinn will be available to assist other local law enforcement agencies, Bellevue officials said in a release.

According to the department, Quinn is the first known electronic storage device K-9 in the state.

Quinn gets her three daily meals when she's working. Each time she finds an item, she gets fed. She knows that sniffing out Howell's cellphone, which is always in a pants pocket, won't earn her a reward. Nor will alerting the 10 to 15 computers in the Police Department lab. 

Quinn can also serve as a therapy dog of sorts. The dog can be used to calm children or spouses who are at the search scenes. 

Howell started looking for trained dogs like Quinn a few years ago. An anonymous donation made through the Bellevue Public Safety Foundation allowed for the purchase of the $10,000 dog.

Howell and Quinn spent two weeks training together. They had one rough day during training but have "really clicked" since.

She's friendly, personable and loves to be petted. During the day, she sports a work vest and is all business. She's yet to be deployed on an assignment, but Howell said they hope to get her on a case in the next couple of weeks. 

When she's off the clock and out of uniform, she knows it's time to be rambunctious and play. Howell still works on training her at home, and he's gotten a little help from his kids. 

"It's been kind of a family thing," Howell said. "She's adjusted well and the wife spoils her."

