Bellevue has named an interim police chief who will serve while the city searches for a permanent replacement for former Chief Mark Elbert, who has taken a new city position.
Capt. Tom Dargy, a veteran department leader who joined the force in May 1996, officially began leading the city’s police force on Wednesday.
Jim Ristow, Bellevue’s city administrator, said in a press release that Dargy has “a wealth of experience” within the department and in the community.
“We are pleased that Capt. Dargy has agreed to serve as the interim chief while the city conducts a comprehensive national search for the best candidate to lead the Bellevue Police Department,” Ristow said in a statement.
Beginning on his 55th birthday in 2023, Elbert will receive $78,000 a year in lieu of the police pension he would have received had he remained police chief.
Elbert has taken a new job with the city as community development director, a newly created position that oversees building and redevelopment in the city as well as areas such as the Planning Department and emergency communications. He’ll make $136,572 a year in that role.
Dargy, who most recently worked as division commander of the uniform patrol, grew up in South Omaha and graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha, where he received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, according to the city.
He was an honor graduate of the U.S. Army Military Police School and served overseas in Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm.
Within the Bellevue Police Department, Dargy has worked as a field training officer and accident investigator. He is a certified police motorcycle instructor and a graduate of the FBI National Academy.
