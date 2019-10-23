A 29-year-old Bellevue man was killed Tuesday night when his speeding motorcycle hit a barrier on U.S. Highway 75, sending him crashing to the ground below the elevated roadway.
Investigators determined that Patrick McNally was northbound on a 2009 Honda CBR-1000R at a high rate of speed just before 11 p.m. When the motorcycle struck a concrete barrier, McNally and the bike flew off the roadway, landing on the ground below near the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Gilmore Avenue.
Omaha Fire Department paramedics arrived and declared McNally dead. Police said speed was the primary factor in the crash.
McNally was wearing a DOT-approved helmet.
The Nebraska State Patrol, Bellevue Police Department and Nebraska Department of Roads assisted with traffic control during the investigation. Highway 75 was reopened shortly after midnight.
