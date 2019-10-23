A 29-year-old Bellevue man was killed Tuesday night when his speeding motorcycle hit a barrier on U.S. Highway 75, sending him crashing to the ground below the elevated roadway.

Investigators determined that Patrick McNally was northbound on a 2009 Honda CBR-1000R at a high rate of speed just before 11 p.m. When the motorcycle struck a concrete barrier, McNally and the bike flew off the roadway, landing on the ground below near the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Gilmore Avenue.

Omaha Fire Department paramedics arrived and declared McNally dead. Police said speed was the primary factor in the crash.

McNally was wearing a DOT-approved helmet.

The Nebraska State Patrol, Bellevue Police Department and Nebraska Department of Roads assisted with traffic control during the investigation. Highway 75 was reopened shortly after midnight.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription