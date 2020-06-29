Bellevue police said a motorcyclist died Monday night after his motorcycle crashed into a fire hydrant.
Bellevue police and fire crews were dispatched to the intersection of 27th and Mesa Streets after 9:10 p.m. Joshua Dubbs, 21, of Bellevue, was on a motorcycle that struck a fire hydrant, according to a press release.
Dubbs was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police said Dubbs was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.