Bellevue police said a motorcyclist died Monday night after his motorcycle crashed into a fire hydrant.

Bellevue police and fire crews were dispatched to the intersection of 27th and Mesa Streets after 9:10 p.m. Joshua Dubbs, 21, of Bellevue, was on a motorcycle that struck a fire hydrant, according to a press release.

Dubbs was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said Dubbs was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

