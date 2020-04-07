We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The City of Bellevue will delay the separate collection of yard waste until at least May 1 due to the coronavirus.

Residents can throw trash and yard waste into their blue or brown waste carts, and the city's waste hauler will pick them up for joint disposal as landfill trash. No yard waste will be composted for the time being.

Bellevue Public Works Director Jeff Roberts said the increase in people studying and working at home has resulted in an increase in trash, so residents need use of the yard-waste bins for trash.

According to Papillion Sanitation, the city’s waste hauler, the decision also will reduce the contact workers have with waste containers. Bellevue's trash system includes automated emptying of the carts.

"Our goal is to keep our drivers healthy so that operations run as effectively as possible during this unique period," the company said in a statement.