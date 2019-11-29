Bellevue City Councilman Pat Shannon says he will initiate a recall effort against Councilwoman Kathy Welch.
In paperwork provided to The World-Herald, Shannon accuses Welch of a number of misdeeds related to her residency status, conduct and participation in closed meetings of the City Council.
In September, Welch voted on a real estate deal that she brokered on behalf of the city, a move prohibited by state law. The city said the vote was an oversight, and the vote was taken again. Welch abstained from that vote.
Welch did not immediately return phone and email messages left by The World-Herald.
Shannon had not filed documents necessary to begin a recall effort as of Wednesday afternoon, according to Michelle Andahl, the Sarpy County election commissioner. Shannon said he planned to file them Monday.
By waiting until Monday, the recall — if it eventually met all the petition requirements — could be added to May’s primary election ballot, preventing the necessity of paying to hold a special election, Shannon said.
If and when the paperwork is filed, Welch, who represents Ward 4, would have 20 days to file a defense statement. The recall effort would require signatures from 35% of voters from the last Ward 4 election — 886 signatures, Andahl confirmed — to get on the ballot.
Shannon, who represents all of Bellevue from his at-large seat on the council, faced his own potential recall in 2017, when a resident accused him of defaming a city official and not following city code regarding his own property. That effort did not gain enough signatures to proceed.
Shannon faces reelection in 2020. Welch’s seat is up in 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.