Bellevue City Councilman Pat Shannon has failed to get enough signatures to trigger a recall against fellow council member Kathy Welch.
Shannon needed to collect 886 signatures from voters in Ward 4 by Wednesday to add the recall to the May primary ballot. He collected about half that number, he told The World-Herald.
Shannon said despite a group of volunteers attempting to collect signatures from 4,000 houses, many people never answered the door. Others were unfamiliar with the specifics of the recall, he said.
"It was very discouraging," Shannon said.
In his recall petition filing, Shannon accused Welch of a number of misdeeds. Among them: that Welch was not a resident of the ward she represents; that she used insider information for personal financial gain; and that she bet drinks on what time council meetings would end.
A century removed from its first official contest, Creighton is among the most viable — and visible — programs in the rugged, basketball-fueled Big East. It seems like all of this unfolded overnight. It didn’t. We examined the characters and events that paved the way for a cozy, small-school program to grow into a big-time hoops machine. Read more
Check out 42 stories that built, defined and characterized Nebraska
The World-Herald has gone back through the archives and uncovered stories that define not only the Omaha area, but the entire State of Nebraska.
1 of 41
1954 total eclipse left many Omahans disappointed; farther north came 'awe-inspiring' memories. Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
A century ago, orphan trains promised a new life; 4,000 children were placed in Nebraska. Read more
NEBRASKA STATE HISTORICAL SOCIETY
Abbott Drive, downtown Omaha's link to Eppley Airfield, owes its name to a wealthy Sand Hills rancher. Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
Art made them famous. Murder shaped their lives. A hotel in Nebraska links their pasts. Read more
MEGAN FARMER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Back in the day, driving from Omaha to Norfolk became a 3-day adventure. Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
Blizzard of 1888 ravaged the Plains with hurricane-like winds, deadly cold. Read more
Creighton's 56-inning outing, from dusk to dawn, was longest night in NCAA softball history. Read more
Decades ago, ‘Boys Town’ — the movie and its stars — captivated locals far from Hollywood. Read more
COURTESY OF BOYS TOWN
A century removed from its first official contest, Creighton is among the most viable — and visible — programs in the rugged, basketball-fueled Big East. It seems like all of this unfolded overnight. It didn’t. We examined the characters and events that paved the way for a cozy, small-school program to grow into a big-time hoops machine. Read more
Early Husker fans got 'live' game coverage on the Grid-O-Graph – a miracle of modern technology. Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
The night George Wallace came to Omaha, and the 1968 race riot began. Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
For Nebraska priest, bodybuilding was 'the best habit I ever had, except for going to church.' Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
Frank Kawa, the force behind South Omaha landmark Johnny’s Cafe, was once known as 'the beer baron of Omaha.' Read more
The story of Dynamite Pete: Hermit who lived near Platte River was 'one of the colorful characters of the country.' Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
In 1899, Omaha put on the Greater America Exposition. 'Almost immediately, things started to go wrong.' Read more
F.A. RINEHART COLLECTION
In 1920s Omaha, hellions were made cops to quell Halloween high jinks. Read more
In 1946, 130,000 stared up at the sky as Omaha hosted the World's Fair of Aviation. Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
In 1948, an Omaha dream house was built and raffled as a movie promotion; it's still standing. Read more
In early Omaha, the steep hills had to go for the city to grow. Read more
ST. MARY MAGDALENE ARCHIVES
In Omaha's first night game, 1929 Bluejays played in front of 'a record-smashing gathering.' Read more
In the 1940s, this Nebraska family took its big top, rides and animals on the road across the Midwest. Read more
KAY EWALT MILLER
Foundation for growth: In the early days, Omaha had lots of mud ... and lots of stray dogs. Read more
View of Omaha 1867
It's hard to believe now, but the Oakland Raiders and Denver Broncos played a 1967 preseason game in North Platte. Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
During WWII, Boys Town housed Japanese-Americans escaping forced internment. The homes are coming down, but the story endures. Read more
BOYS TOWN
Nebraskans put on a show in front of Adolf Hitler at the Berlin Olympics. Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's humble beginnings: It all began at a ferry landing. Read more
BOSTWICK-FROHARDT COLLECTION/DURHAM MUSEUM
Omaha's once-sprawling streetcar system now lives only in memory. Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
Remembering Hermit Jim, Bellevue's social recluse who made his home near Fontenelle Forest. Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
Remembering Robert F. Kennedy's whistle-stop tour across Nebraska. Read more
Researching his family tree turned up a Nebraska horse thief. And a grisly ending. Read more
Born in Omaha: Saunders brothers' startup exploded into rental car industry we know today. Read more
Spring game has gone through changes since Huskers' first in 1950. Read more
Remember that time they tested a Cold War fallout shelter for cows in Elkhorn? Read more
That time when an Omaha beer magnate's daughter married a German spy. Read more
The 'oldest tavern in the state,' locally owned Columbus bar hasn’t changed much since 1876. Read more
The road trip where CU’s offense was unstoppable, Paul Silas played Ali one-on-one and the Jays met Martin Luther King Jr. Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
The story behind Petrow's Restaurant, an Omaha institution. Read more
NICK PETROW
Dynamite? Lightning? Erosion? The tale of Table Rock and what destroyed it. Read more
TABLE ROCK HISTORICAL SOCIETY
Tracking a beast – the May 6, 1975, Omaha tornado. Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
What's the deal with Carter Lake (aka the only Iowa city west of the Missouri River)? Read more
JEFF BEIERMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wildly colorful George Francis Train was a key player for the transcontinental railroad – and in turn, early Omaha. Read more
Reece covers Sarpy County for The World-Herald. He's a born-and-raised Nebraskan and UNL grad who spent time in Oklahoma and Virginia before returning home. Follow him on Twitter @reecereports. Phone: 402-444-1127
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.