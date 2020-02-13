Bellevue City Councilman Pat Shannon has failed to get enough signatures to trigger a recall against fellow council member Kathy Welch.

Shannon needed to collect 886 signatures from voters in Ward 4 by Wednesday to add the recall to the May primary ballot. He collected about half that number, he told The World-Herald.

Pat Shannon

Shannon said despite a group of volunteers attempting to collect signatures from 4,000 houses, many people never answered the door. Others were unfamiliar with the specifics of the recall, he said.

"It was very discouraging," Shannon said.

In his recall petition filing, Shannon accused Welch of a number of misdeeds. Among them: that Welch was not a resident of the ward she represents; that she used insider information for personal financial gain; and that she bet drinks on what time council meetings would end.

Kathy Welch

During a December press conference to respond to those accusations, Welch denied nearly all of Shannon's allegations, calling the effort "political retaliation."

She said the effort was driven in part by her support for a city ordinance that gave the council the ability to remove elected officials from office if they engage in misconduct.

Welch on Thursday did not immediately respond to a phone message.

Shannon has filed to run again for his at-large Bellevue City Council seat, which he first won in 2016.

Welch's seat is up for election in 2022.

